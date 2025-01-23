2024 PLE: UNEB directs schools to clear arrears to access results

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has directed all schools with outstanding invoices to clear their balances to access the 2024 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results.

Speaking to our reporter ahead of the official release of the examination results this morning, UNEB Spokesperson Jennifer Kalule revealed that the UNEB portal indicates many schools have outstanding balances, with some accumulating unpaid invoices dating as far back as 2017.

Kalule noted that the board has resolved to block schools with arrears from accessing the results portal when the Education Minister officially releases the results. According to the schedule, the results are set to be released today afternoon.

Kalule further explained that schools that settle their pending invoices will promptly access the results through the UNEB portal. “Only schools that have cleared their invoices will be able to access the results immediately after they are released by the Education Minister,” she added.

The UNEB spokesperson also clarified that printed copies of the results will only be available to District, Municipal, and City Inspectors of Schools starting Monday, January 27, 2025. She urged officials to refrain from visiting the board’s offices before the specified date.

For parents and learners, UNEB has provided a convenient Short Message Service (SMS) to access results. By typing PLEIndex Number of the candidate and sending it to 6600, parents can retrieve their children’s results instantly at a limited few and this applies across all telephone networks.

However, results for learners registered in schools with uncleared invoices will not be accessible, even through the SMS option. Additionally, parents are advised to verify the results uploaded on the school portal or printouts for potential errors. These may include discrepancies in candidates’ names (spelling or order), age, gender, or other details.

Kalule said that UNEB has given a four-week window for parents to report any errors. If no corrections are requested within this period, the results slips will be printed, and any unaddressed errors will remain permanent.

Kalule warned, “Errors left uncorrected on the results slip can carry forward to future academic records, potentially affecting a child’s identity and academic journey.” The warning is real as many individuals have been forced to use erroneous details on official documents due to mistakes originating from PLE results slips.

The Minister for Education and Sports, Janet K. Museveni, is set to officially release the 2024 PLE results today, as the nation eagerly anticipates the learners’ performance. But, the board has already hinted that the 2024 candidates performed better compared to those in 2023. A total of 798,771 candidates registered for the 2024 PLE compared to 749,254 in 2023, marking a 6.6% increase.

*****

URN