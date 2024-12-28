2024: 8 multi-million-USD Chinese-invested factories commissioned in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda commissioned eight multi-million-U.S. dollar Chinese-invested factories, providing direct employment opportunities to thousands of Ugandan people, a top official said here on Monday.

David Bahati, minister of state for trade, industry and cooperatives, made the remarks while addressing at the Uganda Media Center on the progress of the industrial sector.

Among the eight factories, four, including Unisteel Investment Uganda Limited, were commissioned by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, said the minister. “This [is] the new steel factory in the sector with a total investment of 100 million U.S. dollars and employs over 500 people,” he said.

Besides, over 250 micro and small processing plants were established by organizations and cooperatives in the private sector, according to Bahati.

The contribution of Uganda’s industry sector to gross domestic product (GDP) stands at 27.4 percent. “This growth is attributed to an increase in manufacturing activities which grew by a substantial 11 percent in the last quarter of 2023/2024,” said Bahati.

He added that manufacturing is the largest sub-sector within the industry, contributing 16.5 percent of GDP and providing direct employment to over one million people. ■