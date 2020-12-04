15,000 Special Police Constables recruited for elections in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 15,000 Special Police Constables –SPCs have reportedly been recruited to police the elections in Kampala metropolitan alone, Uganda Radio Network –URN has learnt.

Inspector General of Police-IGP Martin Ochola announced the recruitment of 50,000 SPCs to police the 2021 general elections nationwide. The SPCs will majorly be deployed at the entrance, inside and exit points of polling stations.

A senior police officer has intimated to URN that Kampala Metropolitan which covers Kampala city, Wakiso and Mukono districts has the highest number of polling stations and voters, the reason over 20,000 people were successfully scrutinized for SPC jobs but only 15,000 have so far started their training.

“The biggest number of SPC recruits came from Wakiso district followed by Kampala’s Makindye and Kawempe divisions. We had more than 20,000 youth and old men apply for SPC vacancies but we gave the first opportunity to youths. Others might also be considered before January,” source said.

Police source said Kampala metropolitan was given the biggest number of SPCs because it has the biggest number of voters and has always been chaotic during elections period. Kampala has about 1.28 million voters while Wakiso has 1.16 million voters.

Ochola released names of all applicants who qualified as election SPCs in the countrywide recruitment. Ochola ordered for all successful candidates to report to their training venues for a period of two weeks.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the training will be conducted in a phased manner. The SPCs for Kampala, Savannah, Katonga, Wamala, greater Masaka, Kigezi, greater Bushenyi, Rwizi, Rwenzori East, and Albertine started their training last Sunday.

Enanga said, “The second phase will begin from the 16th December, 2020 to the 29th, December, 2020 in the Northern and Eastern regions of Mt. Moroto, Kidepo, East Kyoga, North Kyoga, Aswa, West Nile, North West Nile, Elgon, Bukedi North, Bukedi South, Sipi, Busoga East, Busoga North, Kiira and Ssezibwa.”

Because of big numbers and the Covid-19 era, all districts and divisions have been tasked to train their SPCs. This was after they were screened for Covid-19 symptoms including taking them through the Covid-19 awareness and safety precautions.

Ochola tasked the SPC trainees to report to the training venues with personal effects that include; mattresses, mosquito nets, sportswear, gumboots, canvas shoes and cutlery. The SPCs will be bagging 370,000 shillings per month and they will be using batons not guns.

Police leadership and Police Advisory Committee –PAC resolved to recruit SPCs because the close to 47,000 total police personnel could not be deployed at each of the 34,344 polling stations.

URN