15 injured in stampede at Pr Tom Mugerwa end of year prayers at Wankuluku

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 15 people suffocated after a stampede at Pr Tom Mugerwa end of year prayers at Wankuluku playground, Rubaga Division.

In a message sent to Regional Police Commanders (RPCs) of Kampala by the Katwe Division Police team led by DPC David Kamugira, it is indicated that the stampede started as people fought to gain entry to the venue which got filled by 2 pm.

“All was going well, people started entering at around 10:00 am. By around 20:00hrs people were inside and there was no space for more people. This forced the security team commanded by DPC Katwe (David Kamugira) to decide to close the gate,” reads the statement to RPCs.

Police say at around 9:00 pm, a preacher not yet known by name announced that there was space inside and that Police should leave people to enter.

“This caused a stampede at the entrance as people were fighting to enter. About 15 women were affected by the stampede. Eight were rushed to hospitals around for medication that’s Kitebi and Rubaga respectively,” the statement further reads.

The information about the stampede started circulating at 8 pm with some claiming five people had been confirmed dead while others put the numbers to 10.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokespersons including commanders are yet to issue an official statement.

One of the persons who claimed to have witnessed the incident and is an ardent worshipper put the numbers to 10.

“We saw five bodies first and we later received information that five others had died after reaching the hospitals. Many people mostly women were stepped by crowds that wanted to enter Wankuluku,” a man claimed but preferred anonymity.

A senior police officer in Kampala metropolitan told Uganda Radio Network (URN) that what happened was ‘terrible’ but they are collecting details about the incident.

“We’re told it was an accident that a vehicle rammed into a queue of worshippers. We later got informed that it was a stampede. We’re currently collecting details that will be shared to the public,” a senior police officer said.

Stampedes on New Year’s Eve have previously occurred in Kampala. The last one happened in 2022 at Freedom City which left more than 11 people including seven children dead.

URN