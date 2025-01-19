12 children rescued from trafficking in Napak

Napak, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Napak district have rescued twelve children aged between 7 and 15 years, from a suspected human trafficker in Matany town council.

The victims who are all residents of Matany town council were intercepted on Friday from a Gateway bus UAU 398M travelling to Kampala. Police also arrested a suspect, Lolem Lopor Kooli, a 20-year-old female resident of Acakatom village in Nadunget Sub County, Moroto district.

Michael Longole, the Mt Moroto Regional Police Spokesperson said that police were alerted by concerned members of the public. Longole said that security acted swiftly, intercepting the bus, and rescuing the children.

Longole stated that Lolem will face a charge of Aggravated Trafficking in Persons.

He reiterated that the Uganda Police Force is committed to combating human trafficking and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.

Longole urged the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to child trafficking. He called for collaboration with the community to protect the children and prevent such crimes from reoccurring in society.

“We commend the members of the public who came forward with information, enabling us to take action and rescue these children,” Longole said.

Kennedy Adome, a youth mobilizer of Lotome Sub County said that child trafficking and child marriage are still a big challenge that requires a collective response to end the vice.

Adome said that the fight against child trafficking is being frustrated by the politicians who always shield off the perpetrators. He added that the politicians fear losing votes when they confront parents who are involved in the trafficking.

Adome said that the vice can only be partially addressed if the district leadership collaborates with sub-county stakeholders and community members.

In February 2024, through collaborative efforts, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) conducted an operation and rounded up 1044 children and out of these, 938 were from Napak district. Between February and June, a total of 425 children aged 3 to 15 years who were repatriated from the Kampala streets were enrolled in different schools in the Napak district.

***

URN