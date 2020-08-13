11 MPs abandon DP to join Bobi Wine’s NUP

✳ Mathias Mpuuga from DP

✳ Joseph Ssewungu DP

✳ Medard Ssegona DP

✳ Betty Nambooze DP

✳ Moses Kasibante Ind

✳ Muwanga Kivumbi DP

✳ Allan Ssewanyana DP

✳ Ssempala Kigozi DP

✳ Ssentongo Robinah DP

✳ Veronica Namaganda DP

✳ Florence Namayanja DP

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eleven Members of Parliament who previously subscribed to the Democratic Party (DP) have today announced their departure to join the National Unity Platform (NUP), a new alliance headed by Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Those who have crossed today include Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Sseggona, Bukoto East MP Florence Namayanja, Bukomansimbi Woman MP Veronica Nanyondo, Kyotera Woman MP Robinah Ssentongo, Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi, Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu Gonzaga, Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga, Mukono municipality MP Betty Nambooze, Makindye Ssaabagabo MP Ssempala Emmanuel Kigozi, Makindye West MP Allan Ssewayana and Moses Kasibante.

Their crossing brings to 16, the number of MPs that the party has so far fished in less than one month of its rejuvenation. The others are Francis Zaake–Mityana municipality, Patrick Nsamba Oshabe–Kassanda South, John Baptist Nambeshe–Manjiya, David Kalwanga–Busujju and Latif Ssebaggala–Kawempe North.

The Democratic Party led by Nobert Mao is now left with five MPs. They include Luttamaguzi Ssemakula–Nakaseke south, Deogratias Kiyingi–Bukomansimbi, Mary Babirye Kabanda–Masaka, Lyandro Komakech–Gulu municipality and Okot Peter–Kochi county.

Speaking at the unveiling of the members, Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu said this was a dream come true for him. Kyagulanyi who was recently unveiled as the President of NUP said the defection of prominent legislators has given him and his party impetus to continue fighting President Museveni.

According to the 2015 constitutional amendment, a member of parliament is free to change his or her political party in the last year to the end of their term. However, according to speaker Rebecca Kadaga, the change in allegiance will only take effect in the next parliament.

“If someone comes to parliament as an FDC member, he will continue to be FDC until the end of the term because it’s FDC that sponsored them. The law only allows them to change for the next cycle of elections,” Kadaga said.

It’s not only DP that has suffered defections in recent days. Even FDC has had two of its members switch sides to join Alliance for National Transformation. These include Winnie Kiiza, the Kasese woman MP and Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru.

Others who have crossed to NUP today include Lubaga North MP Moses Kasibante, Wakiso district chairman Matia Lwanga Bwanika, DP spokesperson Kenneth Paul Kakande, Former Luweero Woman MP Brenda Nabukenya, DP chief mobilizer Jose Chameleon, Abdallah Kiwanuka, The former Mukono North MP aspirant and Former Makindye East MP Michael Mabikke Sseninde.

The others are former Presidential candidates Dr Abed Bwanika, and Samuel Lubega Mukaku.

******

URN