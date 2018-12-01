10,000 register to join Muntu’s new formation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 10,000 people have expressed interest to join, the New Formation of Mugisha Muntu, the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party President.

Alice Alaso, the former Serere District Woman MP, says that popularizing the new formation is on-going before it is finally launched by December 25th.

“From the districts, we already have over 1000 people who have expressed interest. They are promoters of the new organisation,” she said. “For me, that is really a record because I haven’t had political parties starting the way we have started the process of forming this party,” Alaso added.

Alaso says many more people have expressed to join the new party through online registration on the new formation website.

Muntu officially announced exit from FDC on September 27th and promised to officially unveil a new party before December 25th.

Alaso said they have completed submission of forms to the Electoral Commission for clearance to register as a political party.

A party is required to at least collect signatures of 50 registered voters from at least two-thirds of all the districts in the country.

“We hope that next week or so, the electoral commission will return to us. Once electoral commission say they are satisfied with our submissions, we shall officially announce date for the official launch,” she said.

In an email sent to individuals registered through online platform early this week, new formation team said; we mobilized representatives from all over the country to participate in the drafting of the our party constitution. This was an extremely exciting process that included representatives from every district in the country, people with disabilities, youth, women and the elderly.”

“We are proud to let you know that the document has been drafted with input from people that reflect the diversity of the country…this is perhaps the first time in the history of our country that such a wide range of people have been involved in drafting a constitution,” the email further reads in part.

URN