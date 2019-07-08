1000 police officers risk losing pension over invalidated records

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | About 1034 police officers are on the verge of losing their gratuity because of failure to validate their personal records.

The Deputy Police Spokesperson, Polly Namaye, says the affected police officers haven’t responded to the ongoing validation exercise.

She says all officers who retired from the Police force a few months ago and those waiting to retire must avail their record to the Public Service Ministry before July 14th, 2019.

Namaye says the Public Service Ministry has warned to delete the details of the officers who don’t show up by the set date. The Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, says 3000 retirees from the force are waiting for their retirement benefits.

However, only 1966 have validated their records detailing when they joined the force, rank, positions held and level of entry. The other requirements include a National ID and letter from the Police Human Resource directorate.

For the case of deceased officers, relatives must present letters of administration.

