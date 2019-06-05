100 medals to be awarded on Heroes day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has approved 100 names of people who will be awarded various medals on Heroes Day. The medals are in recognition of their contribution towards the liberation of the country.

The Minister in charge of the Presidency Esther Mbayo announced this in a press briefing held ahead of the annual Heroes Day celebrations on June 9. This year’s celebrations will be held in Kasanje Town Council, Wakiso district.

Under the theme; “Celebrating the Courageous Heroes that brought the peace and prosperity we are enjoying,” the event will be used to pay tribute to people who exemplified and defended the highest values of patriotism and sacrifice for the wellbeing of Uganda and its citizens.

The day will also be used to celebrate a record of proven integrity, patriotism and sacrifice, acts of bravery, setting a good example, truthfulness, and love for others.

Kasanje, the venue for this year’s Heroes day celebrations was a fighting corridor against the Uganda People’s Congress regime in 1980s and one of the areas that suffered brutal arrests and death of the citizens especially after the botched attack on the Lubiri barracks by the Uganda Freedom Movement (UFM) forces led by the late Dr Andrew Lutaakome Kayiira in early 1982.

*****

URN