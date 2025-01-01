100 arrested in New Year security operations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 100 people were arrested in various operations as Ugandans ushered in 2025.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, 30 out of the 100 suspects were picked at Buganda Kingdom end of year fete known as Enkuuka held in Lubiri, Mengo, Rubaga Division, in Kampala.

Police said the suspects were engaging in various petty crime incidents including fighting and causing unnecessary commotion. “We also had a stampede at Pr Tom Mugerwa end of year prayers at Wankuluku where 15 women were injured. Eight were rushed to health facilities such as Kitebi and Rubaga,” Owoyesigyire said.

Enkuuka attracted thousands of revellers from all walks of life. The event was attended by Buganda Kingdom King Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and several local artists entertained the revellers.

In Nalumunye, thugs disguised as revellers but later turned against other merrymakers. The victims were robbed of money and electronic valuables such as mobile phone and laptop.

“We are investigating the Nalumunye incident and we also want to clarify that it was not a gang of thugs that moved from one place to another hacking people as it’s was being circulated on social media. These were criminals that targeted people inside a bar,” ASP Owoyesigyire said.

Police said one person was knocked dead in Nateete when a vehicle crashed motorcycles. The deceased, according to security, was a South Sudan national and a child was injured in the road crash.

In Seeta, one person was shot dead during altercation which security suspect was sparked off by attempted robbery at the time of displaying fireworks.

“We want to inform the public that the end of year celebrations were generally peaceful. Even the stampede that happened at Pr Tom Mugerwa did not claim any life as it was circulated on social media. We shall screen the suspects and arraign the rest to courts of law,” ASP Owoyesigyire said.

Earlier information indicated five to 10 worshippers had been killed in a stampede at Pr Tom Mugerwa end of year event. However, all this has been refuted by security agencies.

Kampala was a beehive of activities on Tuesday night as various churches, bars, hotels, restaurants and guest houses held of end of events such music concerts, comedy and prayers.

****

URN