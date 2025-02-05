🟩His Highness Aga Khan, leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | His Highness the Aga Khan is dead. Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV died in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday February 4, Kenya’s Nation reported this morning, without giving details.

Prince Karim Al-Hussaini was the 49th hereditary spiritual leader of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and the founder of the Aga Khan Development Network.

He is a direct descendant of the Prophet Mohammed. The Aga Khan is well known globally for his philanthropic work.

The 50th Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims is to be announced soon.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga hailed the Aga Khan. “ We have learnt, with sadness, the demise of the Aga Khan, Prince Karim Al- Hussaini, 88. The Kingdom of Buganda has cordial relations with the Ismail Community – in Uganda and abroad, for whom the Aga Khan is spiritual leader,” Mayiga said, adding that “HM Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II has known and collaborated with the late Prince Al-Hussaini for years. We appreciate the Aga Khan’s humanness, extending significant social services and economic initiatives in Uganda, and worldwide. On behalf of the Kingdom of Buganda, and on my own behalf, I extend our condolences to the Prince’s family, the Ismail Community and the Aga Khan Foundation.”

Biography of The Aga Khan

The Aga Khan succeeded his grandfather, Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan, as Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims in 1957 at the age of 20. Since taking on his role in 1957, he has dedicated his efforts to improving the quality of life of the most vulnerable populations, while emphasizing the view of Islam as a thinking, spiritual faith: one that teaches compassion and tolerance and that upholds human dignity.

In recognition of his exceptional efforts and contributions to human development and improving the social condition of societies globally, the Aga Khan has, over the last six decades, received numerous decorations, honorary degrees, and awards from institutions and nations across the world.

AKDN is a group of private, international, non-denominational agencies working to improve living conditions and opportunities for people in specific regions of the developing world. The Network’s organisations have individual mandates that range from the fields of health and education to architecture, rural development and the promotion of private-sector enterprise. Together, AKDN works towards a common goal – to build institutions and programmes that can respond to the challenges of social, economic and cultural change on an on-going basis. AKDN works in close partnership with public and private institutions, including amongst others, governments, international organisations, companies, foundations, and universities. AKDN’s social development agencies include the Aga Khan Health Services, Aga Khan Schools, the Aga Khan Agency for Microfinance, the Aga Khan Foundation, Aga Khan Agency for Habitat as well as two universities, the Aga Khan University and the University of Central Asia. The Aga Khan Trust for Culture co-ordinates AKDN’s cultural activities, including the Aga Khan Award for Architecture, Historic Cities Programme, Aga Khan Music Programme and Awards, Aga Khan Museum, and Aga Khan Program for Islamic Architecture (at Harvard and MIT). The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) is a development agency dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and building economically sound enterprises in the developing world, often in countries that lack sufficient foreign direct investment. AKFED reinvests profits in further development initiatives. The Ismaili Muslims are a global, multi-ethnic community whose members, comprising a wide diversity of cultures, languages and nationalities, live in Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and North America.