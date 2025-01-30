🟥BREAKING: Uganda confirms new outbreak of Ebola in Kampala

The index case sought treatment at Mulago in Kampala, Saidina Abubakar Islamic Hospital in Matugga in Wakiso District, and Mbale Regional Referral Hospital in Mbale City, as well as from a traditional healer (witch doctor).

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has confirmed an outbreak of Sudan Ebola Virus Disease (SUDV) in Kampala. This follows confirmation of tests from 3 National Reference Laboratories.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine told the press this afternoon that: “The confirmed case, designated as the index case, is a 32-year-old male nurse, an employee of Mulago National Referral Hospital who initially developed fever-like symptoms and sought treatment at multiple health facilities.

The male nurse sought treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala, Saidina Abubakar Islamic Hospital in Matugga in Wakiso District, and Mbale Regional Referral Hospital in Mbale City, as well as from a traditional healer.

Atwine said the patient presented with a five-day history of high fever, chest pain, and difficulty in breathing, which later progressed to unexplained bleeding from multiple body sites.

“The patient experienced multi-organ failure and succumbed to the illness at Mulago National Referral Hospital on 29th January 2025. Post-mortem samples confirmed Sudan Ebola Virus Disease (SUDV). Currently, no other health care worker or patient on the ward has presented with signs or symptoms of Ebola,” she said.

This would be the 7th Sudan virus outbreak (SUDV) in Uganda.

The last outbreak ended on 11th January 2023, with 164 cases (probable and confirmed) traced and 55 confirmed deaths. This was the sixth reported SUDV outbreak in Uganda since the first in 2000 where a cumulative total of 325 cases and 224 deaths were recorded.

Permanent Secretary, Dr. @DianaAtwine addresses the media this afternoon. “An outbreak of Sudan Ebola Virus Disease has been confirmed in Kampala, Uganda following confirmation from 3 National Reference Laboratories.” pic.twitter.com/oVVjRjsCtr — Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) January 30, 2025

The first documented EVD outbreak occurred in 1976 (47 years ago) in communities located near the Ebola river and was designated Ebola Zaire, according to a paper “Sudan Ebola virus (SUDV) outbreak in Uganda, 2022: lessons learnt and future priorities for sub-Saharan Africa” by Dr Ambrose Talisuna et al.

In the same year, an Ebola outbreak occurred in Sudan caused by a different virus strain that was designated SUDV. Since then, there have been several SUDV outbreaks, all in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) . The most deadly of all EVD outbreaks occurred in 2014–2016, in West Africa, where 11,310 deaths and approximately 28,600 cases were recorded.

“There is no specific treatment or vaccine for SUDV but it exists for the Zaire strain. Consequently, there is an urgent need to address the current SUDV outbreak control gaps,” said Dr Talisuna et al.

There have been seven previous outbreaks of the Sudan ebolavirus, with four occurring in Uganda and three in Sudan

Case fatality rates of the Sudan virus have varied from 41% to 100% in past outbreaks.

🔵 Ministry of Health action

Currently the Ministry has;

✳I. Activated the Incident Management Team and dispatched Rapid Response Teams to both Mbale City and Saidina Abubakar Islamic Hospital in Matugga

✳ II. Contact listing; 44 contacts have so far been listed (30 Health workers and patients from Mulago, 11 Family Members of the deceased,and 4 health workers from Saidina Abubakar Islamic Hospital in Matugga)

✳III. The deceased will be accorded a safe and dignified burial to prevent spread of the disease

✳IV. Vaccination of all contacts of the deceased against EVD is set to commence immediately targeting contacts of the deceased.