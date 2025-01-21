🟥Trump orders US out of WHO; recognizes only male, female

President Donald J. Trump: From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign and independent nation. We will stand bravely. We will live proudly. We will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way

Washington, US | AGENCIES | US President Donald Trump signed several dozen executive orders on day one in office, including one to begin the process of withdrawing the US from the World Health Organization (WHO). “Oooh, that’s a big one,” the newly inaugurated US president said as he approved the document after arriving back at the White House. It was one of dozens of executive actions he put his signature to on day one in office. This marks the second time Trump has ordered the US be pulled out of the WHO. Trump was critical of how the international body handled Covid-19 and began the process of pulling out from the Geneva-based institution during the pandemic. President Joe Biden later reversed that decision.

Carrying out this executive action on day one makes it more likely the US will formally leave the global agency. “They wanted us back so badly so we’ll see what happens,” Trump said in the Oval Office, referring to the WHO, perhaps hinting the US might return eventually.

Earlier, Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, beginning his second term as he returns to the White House after four years.

Due to projected cold weather in Washington, D.C., his inauguration ceremony was held indoors — the first time in four decades.

Trump took his oath of office administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. Chief Justice usually administers the presidential oath of office, a tradition that has been followed since the first inauguration.

Donald J. Trump Sworn In as the 47th President of the United States

Trump said in his inauguration speech that American decline ends and “the golden Age of America begins right now.”

In his speech, Trump promised to sign “a series of historic executive orders,” including declaring a national emergency at the southern border, enhancing oil and gas production, revoking electric vehicle mandate. He also promised to immediately begin the overhaul of the trade system and “tariff and tax foreign countries.”

Trump pledged to bring down prices, save auto industry, “restore fair, equal and impartial justice,” and bring law and order back to U.S. cities.

Criticizing Democrats’ DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) programs, the newly sworn-in president said this week, he will also end the government policy of “trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life,” and “forge a society that is colorblind and merit based.”

He noted that it will be the “official policy” of the United States government that there are only two genders — male and female.

Trump also pledged to build the strongest military the world has ever seen. “We will measure our success, not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars that we end and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into,” Trump said, adding that he will be a peacemaker and unifier.

The president reiterated that he will change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and will take back the Panama Canal.

In addition, Trump said that he will, for the second time, pull the United States out of the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change.

Moments before Trump’s swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the vice president.

🟩 Summary of 10 sweeping executive actions

Declare a national emergency at the border: The officials on the call said this action will allow U.S. armed forces to finish the border wall and allow the secretary of defense to deploy members of the armed forces and National Guard to the border. “Clarify” the military’s role in border security: This action “directs the military to prioritize our borders” and protect territorial integrity “by repelling forms of invasion, including unlawful mass migration, narcotics trafficking, human smuggling and trafficking and other criminal activities,” the officials said. End “catch and release,” continue building the wall, and end “Remain in Mexico” Designate criminal cartels as terrorists: This will allow the U.S. to more easily remove members of groups like Tren de Aragua, a transnational criminal organization from Venezuela, and MS-13. Suspend refugee resettlement: The official said the U.S. would suspend refugee resettlement for at least four months. End asylum and close the border to those without legal status via proclamation: Officials said they are planning to end asylum entirely and close the border to those without legal status via proclamation, “which creates an immediate removal process without possibility of asylum.” End birthright citizenship: The officials said the White House plans to end birthright citizenship, which is enshrined in the 14th Amendment. They argued the amendment does not recognize automatic birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to parents without legal status. This action is likely to see immediate legal challenges. Enhance vetting and screening: The officials said they are going to “enhance vetting and screening of illegal aliens.” “Protect American citizens against invasion”: Officials said this “equips agents and officers of ICE and CBP with the authorities” they need to deport people from the U.S. Restore the death penalty: “This action in particular, directs the Attorney General to seek capital punishment for the murder of law enforcement officers and capital crimes committed by illegal aliens. It encourages state agencies and district attorneys to bring capital state charges for these crimes,” the officials said.

Congratulations to Marco Rubio on his unanimous confirmation as Secretary of State—the first in President Trump's Cabinet.

🟥BELOW : President Trump’s America First Priorities

✳ MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN

• President Trump will take bold action to secure our border and protect American communities.

• This includes ending Biden’s catch-and-release policies, reinstating Remain in Mexico, building the wall, ending asylum for illegal border crossers, cracking down on criminal sanctuaries, and enhancing vetting and screening of aliens.

• President Trump’s deportation operation will address the record border crossings of criminal aliens under the prior administration.

• The President is suspending refugee resettlement, after communities were forced to house large and unsustainable populations of migrants, straining community safety and resources.

• The Armed Forces, including the National Guard, will engage in border security, which is national security, and will be deployed to the border to assist existing law enforcement personnel.

• President Trump will begin the process of designating cartels, including the dangerous Tren de Aragua, as foreign terrorist organizations and use the Alien Enemies Act to remove them.

• The Department of Justice will seek the death penalty as the appropriate punishment for heinous crimes against humanity, including those who kill law enforcement officers and illegal migrants who maim and murder Americans.

🟩 MAKE AMERICA AFFORDABLE AND ENERGY DOMINANT AGAIN

• The President will unleash American energy by ending Biden’s policies of climate extremism, streamlining permitting, and reviewing for rescission all regulations that impose undue burdens on energy production and use, including mining and processing of non-fuel minerals.

• President Trump’s energy actions empower consumer choice in vehicles, showerheads, toilets, washing machines, lightbulbs and dishwashers.

• President Trump will declare an energy emergency and use all necessary resources to build critical infrastructure.

• President Trump’s energy policies will end leasing to massive wind farms that degrade our natural landscapes and fail to serve American energy consumers.

• President Trump will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

• All agencies will take emergency measures to reduce the cost of living.

• President Trump will announce the America First Trade Policy.

• America will no longer be beholden to foreign organizations for our national tax policy, which punishes American businesses.

🟩 DRAIN THE SWAMP

• The President will usher a Golden Age for America by reforming and improving the government bureaucracy to work for the American people. He will freeze bureaucrat hiring except in essential areas to end the onslaught of useless and overpaid DEI activists buried into the federal workforce. He will pause burdensome and radical regulations not yet in effect that Biden announced.

• President Trump is announcing an unprecedented slate of executive orders for rescission.

• President Trump is planning for improved accountability of government bureaucrats. The American people deserve the highest-quality service from people who love our country. The President will also return federal workers to work, as only 6% of employees currently work in person.

• President Trump is taking swift action to end the weaponization of government against political rivals and ordering all document retention as required by law. President Trump is also ending the unconstitutional censorship by the federal government. No longer will government employees pick and require the erasure of entirely true speech.

• On the President’s direction, the State Department will have an America-First foreign policy.

🟩 BRING BACK AMERICAN VALUES

• The President will establish male and female as biological reality and protect women from radical gender ideology.

• American landmarks will be named to appropriately honor our Nation’s history.