⛪LIVE: Christmas High Mass from Rubaga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere is leading Christmas Mass at Saint Mary’s Cathedal Rubaga as Christians world wide celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Hours earlier, Pope Francis presided over the Christmas Eve Mass for the Nativity of the Lord and opened the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica, marking the start of the Jubilee of Hope 2025.

📅 Dec. 25: Urbi et Orbi Blessing (12 PM)

📅 Dec. 26: Holy Door at Rebibbia Prison (9 AM) & Angelus (12 PM)

📅 Dec. 31: First Vespers & Te Deum Hymn (5 PM)

📅 Jan. 1: Holy Mass (10 AM) & Angelus (12 PM)

📅 Jan. 6: Epiphany Mass