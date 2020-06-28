Zinedine Zidane: I won’t be around forever

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Zinedine Zidane on Saturday appeared to put a time limit on his second term as coach of Real Madrid as he spoke to the press.

It is only two years since Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coach only to return towards the end of last season after the dismissals of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, but speaking in his press conference ahead of Sunday’s game away to Espanyol, Zidane implied he may not be around for too long.

“I don’t know how long I will train Real Madrid, I haven’t got anything in mind,” he replied to a question over how long he would be at the club.

“In my mind, I have always been a footballer – I was a player for almost 18 years and I said I’d never be a coach, although now I am. It wears you out a lot and we will see how long I continue, but I’m sure it won’t be 20 years,” he said.

He was asked if he thought he was a better coach than a player and replied, “No way! I was a better player, but I am happy with what I have done and also that I finished my playing career here (at Real Madrid)”.

Real look to defend their league lead away to bottom of the table Espanyol, who on Saturday sacked Abelardo Fernandez as first team coach – the third coach the club have sacked this season.

“I don’t have much to say about that. I don’t know if that will help us or not, but I am very sorry for Abelardo,” said Zidane, who added that “Espanyol need points and they will try and make it difficult for us. This is another final for us and we are going to have to be at our best and also to keep our concentration,” commented the Madrid coach.

