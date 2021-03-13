Zidane leaves door open for Ronaldo return

Madrid, Spain | THE INDEPENDENT | Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane left the door open for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club, three years after he left to join Juventus.

Juventus’ defeat to Porto in the Champions League has led to a flurry of stories in the press that the Italian giants are looking to sell the 36-year-old, who has netted 20 goals in Serie A this season.

With Real Madrid struggling for goals at times this season, it is no surprise the club is being linked with interest in a return for the forward who scored a record 450 goals in 438 appearances for them and speaking to the press ahead of Saturday’s La Liga game at home to Elche, Zidane implied he would be delighted to see Ronaldo come back.

“We all know what he (Ronaldo) has done and the affection that we all have for him. He made history here and he is a magnificent player,” said Zidane, adding that for the moment Ronaldo was “a Juventus player and I have to respect that.”

He was also asked about the ongoing saga surrounding Sergio Ramos’ contract talks, with the Real Madrid captain still to agree a deal with just three and a half months before his current contract expires at the end of June.

“I don’t know what is going to happen. We want Sergio to continue here. He is an important player for us and as coach, all I can say is that I want him to continue and for him to carry on playing,” commented Zidane.

Zidane also indicated that both Ramos and winger Eden Hazard would return to action against Elche, with Ramos recovering from a minor knee operation, while Hazard has been suffering from a hamstring injury.

“We are happy with their recovery and the idea is for them to have some minutes in the game,” he confirmed.

*********

XINHUA