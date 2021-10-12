Zebra boxing club in sorry state after death of founder

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | It is almost a year since the former national boxing team captain Isaac Ssenyange alias Zebra Mando was gunned down by officers from the Joint Ant-Terrorism Task Force (JATT). Ssenyange met his death on December 30, 2020, at St Francis zone, Bwaise III parish in Kawempe division.

He was killed when armed security officers moving in three Toyota Hiace vehicles commonly known as drones raided St Francis zone in Bwaise III Parish and blocked all roads and access routes as they searched for him. According to the President, the officers had gone to arrest Zebra for some inquiry but unfortunately, he tried to fight them and that is how they ended up shooting him.

Now ten months after the demise of Ssenyange, all the people who depended on the fallen boxer are living in a dilemma. The boxing academy he left behind is seemingly collapsing each passing day with almost everything at a standstill. The deceased had embarked on upgrading the club to a modern facility comprising hostels to serve over 500 boxers.

However, since his death, almost everything he had embarked on has either been abandoned or gone on standstill.

Moses Nyiro, the caretaker and head coach of Zebra Boxing Club spoke to our reporter about the state of affairs at the club.

The unfinished building left behind by Ssenyange, muddy surface and the flooding house welcomes one at the facility. Nyiro told URN that whatever Zebra had started apparently ended with his demise. He points to the gym and boxing academy, which are stuck at the foundation level. He says that despite making several promises to complete the structure, the government is yet to come through with its pledges.

According to Nyiro, over 500 youth have benefited from the academy, adding that they have continued registering new entrants despite the sorry state of the club.

Wasswa Ssali, one of the boxers at Zebra Boxing club told Uganda Radio Network that life has never been the same since the academy founder was killed. He believes if Zebra was still alive, they would be having an international gym that would help them experience the best facilities.

Despite the hard times, Nyiro managed to prepare some boxers who took part in the just-concluded National boxing trials. The boxers included Isaac Ssenyange Junior, the son of the late Ssenyange. Ssenyange Junior sailed through up to the semi-finals in the light middleweight category.

