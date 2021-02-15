Zari teases fans, poses with ‘new catch’ on Valentine’s Day

Johannesburg, South Africa | THE INDEPENDENT | South African based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan is at it gain, teasing her fans by posing in a Valentine’s Day post on social media with yet another boyfriend.
“Happy Valentines day 💘,” was her message, in a photograph with a one “Dark Stallion”, as she described. She did not give his name, or any other details and it immediately attracted hundreds of comments.
“Most miserable people will want to see you in their WhatsApp group. Don’t count me in that category a beg. I refuse to be one of you. Happiness lives here. If it ends in tears let it, what will you as a person lose?” Zari wrote.
In another post, she wrote “Don’t break my little hand eer I mean my (love) Mr man. Call him the Dark Stallion,”
Zari was last married to Tanzanian Bongoflava musician Diamond Platnumz and before that deceased Ugandan mogul Ivan Ssemwanga.
This set of photographs comes months after she posed with Dubai-based Ghanaian actor and movie producer Frederick Naumah as she turned 40 in September 2020.
“Just when I thought of giving up to the fate that true love doesn’t exist, you came and showed me the best of it. Thanks for being you for me. You are, and always have been, my dream girl,” wrote Naumah on her birthday.
He concluded by saying, “Today I am wishing you a very happy birthday, and hoping that you enjoy every moment of your special day. You are such a special person to me, and I hope that you are happy where you are and never stop living your beautiful life to the fullest.”
Zari, replied: “Thank you babe, glad to have you in my life. Thank you for having my back and loving me how one is supposed to be loved. I appreciate you.”
On her account, the mother of five celebrated her September 23 birthday, saying “Looks 18, feels 14, acts 8.”
Mtoto kapendeza @zarithebosslady Just when I tot of giving up to the fate that true love doesn’t exist, u came and showed me the best of it. Thanks for being u for me. U are, and always have been, my dream girl. Even before I spoke to u on Eddie’s phone, ur vision was in my mind just as u are. I spent days upon days thinking about what in the world I could possibly write for u that would make this birthday amazing. I spent hours upon hours trying to figure out what to say. Nothing was as sincere as me wishing u a happy day, not just today, but every day. It’s simple, ur happiness is my happiness. Ur life began on this day. My life began the day we spoke. I’m so glad both days happened. kipenzicharoho ! As time keeps going by, u are moving and growing older. In each minute of an hour, each hour of each day, each day of the week, each week of the month and in each month of the year. Mamayao …let me use this letter to validate all my love for u. Before we spoke, I didn’t believe it was possible to love someone so deeply and completely, but u have given me faith that true love really does exist bcos i share it with u. Most importantly, I love the way u complete me. U are my the soul mate I tot I’d never find. U cheer me up when I’m down and help me find balance when my world is out of control. U make me want to do the same for u. As u can see, today, I’ve decided to go bigger than texting, I felt like writing what I know I don’t tell u enough, and we may not live in the same country or even on the same continent, hold on, which continent is UAE again? 😜but u are always with me in my heart and in my mind. Today I am wishing u a very happy birthday, and hoping that you enjoy every moment of ur special day. U are such a special person to me, and I hope that u are happy where u are and never stop living ur beautiful life to the fullest! #toGodbetheglory #nakupenda #weweniwangu #nakutamani