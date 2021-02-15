Zari teases fans, poses with ‘new catch’ on Valentine’s Day

Johannesburg, South Africa | THE INDEPENDENT | South African based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan is at it gain, teasing her fans by posing in a Valentine’s Day post on social media with yet another boyfriend.

“Happy Valentines day 💘,” was her message, in a photograph with a one “Dark Stallion”, as she described. She did not give his name, or any other details and it immediately attracted hundreds of comments.

“Most miserable people will want to see you in their WhatsApp group. Don’t count me in that category a beg. I refuse to be one of you. Happiness lives here. If it ends in tears let it, what will you as a person lose?” Zari wrote.

In another post, she wrote “Don’t break my little hand eer I mean my (love) Mr man. Call him the Dark Stallion,”

Zari was last married to Tanzanian Bongoflava musician Diamond Platnumz and before that deceased Ugandan mogul Ivan Ssemwanga.

“The most miserable people will want to see you in their whatsapp group. Dont count me in that category a beg. I refuse… Posted by Zari boss lady fan club on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

This set of photographs comes months after she posed with Dubai-based Ghanaian actor and movie producer Frederick Naumah as she turned 40 in September 2020.

“Just when I thought of giving up to the fate that true love doesn’t exist, you came and showed me the best of it. Thanks for being you for me. You are, and always have been, my dream girl,” wrote Naumah on her birthday.

He concluded by saying, “Today I am wishing you a very happy birthday, and hoping that you enjoy every moment of your special day. You are such a special person to me, and I hope that you are happy where you are and never stop living your beautiful life to the fullest.”

Zari, replied: “Thank you babe, glad to have you in my life. Thank you for having my back and loving me how one is supposed to be loved. I appreciate you.”

On her account, the mother of five celebrated her September 23 birthday, saying “Looks 18, feels 14, acts 8.”