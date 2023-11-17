Zanzibar crowned CECAFA U-15 Champions

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Zanzibar are the regional 2023 CECAFA U-15 Boys champions.

The Zanzibar team defeated Uganda Rhinos 4-3 in the penalty shootouts to be crowned as CECAFA U-15 champions at the Njeru based FUFA technical center on Thursday.

The match had ended 1-1 in the allotted 90 minutes, but Zanzibar proved a better prepared side on penalty kicks. Zanzibar scored first through a goal by Lukman Omar, but Rhino’s Ibra Ssebagala equalized moments later.

During the penalty shootouts, Zanzibar’s goalkeeper saved two penalties to ensure his team won the trophy.

Zanzibar’s head coach, Mohamed Mrishona hailed the boys for consistency, which largely enabled them to outcompete the tournament’s hosts.

Mrishona says his boys have been exposed to competitive football within the region, which will enable them to up their game in the course of professionalizing their footballing careers.

He also notes that, all the teams in this year’s CECAFA prepared their boys to play competitive football, which is key in the developing of world class football talents in the region.

Mrishona adds that, with CECAFA partner states continuing to intentionally invest in the thriving of lower age grade football, the region will eventually take pride in world-class professional players.

Uganda Rhinos head coach, Hamuza Lutalo said his team’s their inability to convert goal scoring opportunities both in the playing time and penalty shootouts cost them this year’s trophy.

The competition, which attracted eight teams, was used to help the teams prepare ahead of the zonal qualifiers for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next year.

URN