ZAMBIA: Kenneth Kaunda is alive and fit

Lusaka, Zambia | THE INDEPENDENT | The Office of Zambia’s First President has refuted social media reports alleging that Dr Kenneth Kaunda has died, according to a report by the Lusaka Times.

Lusaka Times quoted Dr Kaunda’s Administrative Assistant Rodrick Ngolo, who refuted the reports, and said Zambia’s founding President is still very much alive. The reports originated on social media in west Africa.

“We would like to inform all Zambians and the international community out there that Dr Kenneth Kaunda is fine and in good spirit” reads a statement from Ngolo.

“It is sad that some individuals can stoop so low to start spreading such despicable rumours” said Ngolo.

The former President, one of the leaders of the Frontline States of Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and Angola that helped in the liberation of most South African states, is is 96. He will turn 97 on April 28, this year.