Zaake sues security officers for torture, theft

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Francis Zaake, the Member of Parliament representing Mityana Municipality has dragged government and individual police and army officers to court for torture.

Zaake was arrested on April 19 from his home at Buswabulongo in Mityana municipality for allegedly endangering the lives of the people by distributing food despite the ban of the same by President Yoweri Museveni.

He has now sued the Attorney General on behalf of government, Wamala Region Police Comamnder Bob Kagarura, Mityana district police commander Alex Mwiine and Elly Womanya, the commandant of the police’s Special Investigation Unit.

Also sued is Musa Walugembe, the officer in charge of the Special Investigation Unit, Abel Kandiho, the head of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and two others; Twesigye Hamdan and Mulungi Haruna Nsamba, for their contribution in the ordeal he has endured over the past few weeks.

In his application, filed in the High Court today through his lawyers of Kiiza and Mugisha advocates, Zaake asked the court to declare that the intentional infliction of severe pain and suffering during his arrest and detention infringed on his fundamental right to dignity, freedom from torture, cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment.

Zaake also wants the respondents to be found in contempt of court when they failed to release him despite the order from the Nakawa Chief magistrate.

Zaake also wants the court to issue a permanent order staying all criminal proceedings arising from his arrest and detention. He also wants to be compensated for punitive and aggravated harm that was caused to him by the arrest, detention and torture.

In his affidavit in support of the application, the MP alleges that his 15million Shillings meant for supporting his constituents was stolen from his bedroom in the process of searching his house by policemen on orders of the DPC.

Last week, court ordered for Zaake’s immediate release after he was presented to take plea half naked and visibly in a lot of pain. He’s currently recovering at Lubaga Hospital.

This was not the first time that Zaake has been allegedly tortured at the hands of the security. He suffered Similar treatment during the infamous arrests that preceded the election of Kassiano Wadri as the member of parliament for Arua Municipality.

*******

URN