YY bus crashes in Mabira forest, injures 17

Buikwe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 17 people have been injured in a YY coach bus crash that has occurred today at Kanyonyi in Mbaira forest Buikwe district. The bus, Registration Number UAX 852F, was involved in a serious accident this morning at around 7:30, on its way from Kampala to Mbale.

According to Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson, two people have suffered fractured legs while another fifteen have also sustained serious wounds. The causalities have been rushed to Kawolo hospital for treatment. Butoto says the accident may have happened as a result of high speed during heavy down power.

“The driver lost control and slipped off the road at the time when it was raining heavily,” Butoto notes. “Fortunately, no single death has been registered, and police have managed to rush all the causalities to the hospital as investigations in the exact cause of the accident advance.”

David Kalumba, an eye witness, says they have managed to save the travellers since the accident happened close to a residential area at Kanyonyi. “Much as it was raining we managed to hear the bus making crashing so we rushed to the rescue.”

This is the second accident involving YY coaches in a period of three months. Another YY bus, Registration Number No. UAS 765V, veered off the road in July at Tirinyi village, Kadama trading centre in Mbale.

URN