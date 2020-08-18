Youth council elections in Busia municipality halted over chaos

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Election Officials in Busia district have halted the election for youth Councils in Eastern Division, Busia Municipality over chaos. The elections in both Mawero East A and Marachi parishes were marred with chaos after supporters of some of the candidates started throwing stones at their opponents and the presiding officers.

Police used tear gas to disperse the rowdy youths and tried to calm them down to continue with the voting exercise in vain.

Joan Aduru, the Busia district returning officer says that they halted the exercise because most the youths who turned rowdy. She added that some of the supposed voters were drunk and many seemed to be above the required age of 30 years.

Patrick Alego, a presiding officer at Marachi “C” polling station says that the number of youths were over 1,000 compared to the total of 686 registered voters.

One of the youths, Derick Wanyama says that they can’t accept the exercise to take place because some leaders were favouring some of the contestants.

Juma Makokha, another youth says that they were not willing to vote due to misbehaviour by supporters of the contestants who started to stone them before the exercise kicks began.

