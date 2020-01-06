Younger students outperform older counterparts in CPA exams

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Young students outperformed their older counterparts in the November, 2019 CPA examinations, according to the results released on Monday morning.

The results issued by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants show that, students between 18 and 29 years of age performed better than those aged 30 years and above.

The results show that 3553 out of the 6181 candidates who sat for the examination passed. 1,578 of these were between 25 to 29 years of age old followed by those aged between 18-24 years of age numbering up to 749.

Frederick Kibbedi, the President ICPAU, says they have realized it is easier for younger students to pass because they are open to learning compared to older ones who need to unlearn what they know to be able to learn new concepts.

According to Kibbedi, candidates need to sit for 13 papers before they can be regarded as Certified Public Accountants.

He says most times, younger people have more time on their hands, which leads to better performance at the end of the day.

The results also show that students who sat for the examinations for the first time passed highly compared to their counterparts who were resitting. 2,284 out of the 3,553 candidates passed the exams on their first attempt.

Kibbedi says that often students who resit for papers do not pass highly because they never address the reasons for their failure the first time.

A total of 6181 candidates sat for the November examinations compared to 5,992 in May, marking an increase in candidature.

No cases of examination malpractice were recorded in the November 2019 examination diet according to ICPAU.

Students who sat for the November 2019 examinations will be able to access their results at midday today on the ICPAU website.

