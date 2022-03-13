Yeko takes gold at World University Cross-Country

🥇Dismus Yeko UGA 28:00

🥈Dirk Markus Georger GER +0:07

🥉Brian Wangwe UGA +0:12

Aveiro, Portugal | THE INDEPENDENT | Ndejje University’s long-distance runner Dismus Yeko on Saturday won Gold at the FISU World University Cross Country Championships Aveiro, in Portugal.

The 17-year-old stunned a strong field composed of the world’s top university athletes and crossed the finishing line in 28 minutes.

Germany’s Dirk Markus came second in 28 minutes and 8 seconds while Makerere University’s Brian Wangwe won bronze when he posted 28:12 minutes over the 10km distance.

Before heading to Portugal, Yeko won the 8km junior men’s race when he crossed the finishing line in 22 minutes and 16 seconds. He was defending the title for the second time.

Other athletes from Uganda that took part in the race, Emmanuel Otim came 20th posting 29:26 minutes while Cheptegei Sam came 38th in 30 minutes and 56 seconds.

In the women’s race, Uganda’s only female representative Knight Aciru finished 7th when he posted 32 minutes and 51 seconds.

The delegation that was headed by Team Manager Brain Nsubuga and coach Faustino Kiwa will return home with two individual medals and team silver.

***

URN