YEAR ENDER REVIEW: Kasese King Mumbere `exiled’

YEAR IN REVIEW: February 2017

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Following on the November 27, 2016 attack by the army on his palace in Kasese, the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu king, Omusinga Wesley Mumbere, faced a slew of arrests, detentions, and court appearances that culminated in his being blocked from returning to his kingdom.

The Mumbere was re-arrested on Jan. 13 and charge with terrorism, treason, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

He was charged with involvement in the murder of a police officer in Kasese in March 2016. The High Court in Jinja finally granted bail him bail on Feb.06. He had spent 71 days in jail.

He was redistricted to travel or reside in only three districts of Kampala, Wakiso, and Jinja.