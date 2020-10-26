Xeno reports Shs8bn as assets under management

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Julius Businge | Xeno Technologies Inc, an automated investment management firm operating in Uganda, has reported Shs8bn as assets under management for the year ended December 2019.

Speaking at the virtual Annual General Meeting held today (Oct.26) in Kampala, Aeko Ongodia, founder and chief executive officer at Xeno said, the company recorded 164% growth in assets under management from 2018 to 2019.

It has been in operation for only three years.

It basically receives money from members of the public and invests it on their behalf in different asset classes across the East African region through which, they (investors) earn a return annually.

The average yields on the money market side grew from 14.50% to 15.82% in the period under review. Bond funds had their yield grow from 9.35% in 2018 to 11.79% in 2019.

Returns for the domestic funds grew from 15.60% in 2018 to -13.20% in 2019. For regional equity funds, yields jumped from -7.50% to 39.10% in 2019.

The key performance drivers for the money markets, according to Ongodia were, low inflation (2.9%) and robust GDP growth of 5.6%. A stable exchange rate also supported growth.

Meanwhile, the firm noted negative market sentiment on domestic and regional equities, resulting in low demand and low activity. Also, the lifting of interest rate caps in Kenya resulted in a surge in the regional equities, executives said.

On a daily, Xeno executives help a person to think through their financial dreams and recompose them into achievable goals with timelines.

It also guides investors on developing a customized plan for achieving their goals. It also builds and provides the technology to achieve investment goals.

“We are the only fund manager where all clients have a free personalised investment plan to achieve their goals,” Ongodia said.

He said, majority (93%) of their clients do not withdraw their funds. The firm currently has about 900 clients, 10% of that figure, are institutions.

The firm’s investment activities are regulated by Capital Markets Authority and Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority.

