WWE: Kamala ‘The Ugandan giant’ passes away at 70

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | World famous professional wrestler James Harris aka Kamala The Ugandan giant, has passed away aged 70, the world governing body WWE has announced.

“WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Harris’ family, friends and fans,” the WWE said in statement.

Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He portrayed a fearsome and simpleminded Ugandan who wrestled barefoot in war paint and a loincloth, and approached the ring wearing an African mask and carrying a spear and shield

He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006.

He was a favourite in Uganda, where the WWE was broadcast on most televisions stations in the eighties and nineties.

WWE did not give cause of death but Kamala had battled several health issues iand had both of his legs amputated due to diabetes.