Works Ministry shuts down all driving permit issuing offices

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Works and Transport has today closed all driving permit facilities around the country due to the ongoing lockdown as a precaution to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The ministry made the announcement through a text message sent to phones of people who have never picked up their driving licenses. The message says, ‘We hereby regret to inform the public that due to coronavirus outbreak, all driving permit facilities have been closed for 30 days effective immediately.’

The move was announced shortly before the government announced an additional four cases bringing the total of cases in Uganda to 18. At the moment, over 2,000 people are undergoing both institutional and self-quarantine.

One of the services that is going to be affected by the shutdown is Face Technologies in Kyambogo which issues computerized driving permits. The shutdown is also going to affect other regional offices located in Mbarara, Fort Portal, Jinja, Mbale, Gulu and Arua.

Susan Kataike, the senior public relations officer in the Ministry says that the lockdown will last as long as self-isolating takes place in the country. “We are closing all facilities for as long as the COVID-19 self-isolation lasts. This is not any different like all the other services that have been closed during this time,” said Kataike.

According to Face Technologies, more than 150,000 driving permits are issued out annually. The number of people who will be affected by the shutdown is unknown at the moment.

The ministry’s move comes after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Wednesday banned the use of public transport for 14 days and also asked government ministries and offices to reduce the number of persons who report to work.

URN