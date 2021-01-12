Women situation room calls for peaceful elections

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Women Situation Room- WSR has rallied Ugandans to embrace peace as the country prepares for polls on Thursday.

The WSR, which was established in Liberia in 2011 by Angie Brooks International (ABIC), is women-led early warning and rapid response mechanism to curb violence before, during and after elections in African countries. The WSR aims at the mitigating election-related conflicts, de-escalate tensions, facilitate real-time response to violent incidents and ensure peaceful elections.

Unlike in 2016 general elections where the WSR was only visible in Kampala, this year, the platform has opened three other regional Physical Situation Rooms to contribute to its agenda.

The WSR is now visible in 30 districts across the country that will be hosted in Gulu, Kampala, Mbarara and Soroti.

As one of their interventions, WSR has launched Physical Situation Rooms in all the four regions of the country. The Physical Situation Room allows Ugandan women to take peace into their hands by demonstrating that women are not just passive victims but are often determined and active stakeholders in ensuring that peace prevails in the country.

In their press release on Monday, WSR indicated that the Situation Rooms will be hosted by 12 Eminent Women from Uganda and eight Eminent Women from other African countries. The Eminent Women bring knowledge and experience in mediation and conflict resolution to ensure a peaceful transition.

While launching the Situation Room in Soroti on Monday, Frances Akello, a former member of the Legislative Assembly and now one of the four experienced senior citizens under ‘The Group of The Wise’ who supports Eminent Women in WSR says they want peace to prevail in the country as Ugandans cast their votes.

The retired Bishop of Soroti Diocese, Rt. Rev. Charles Ebitu Obaikol asked Ugandans to pray and demonstrate peace by casting their votes peacefully. Obaikol explained that an election shouldn’t be a do or die game.

He also warned security agencies from turning their guns against the civilians, adding that there should be no threats to any Ugandan during elections.

The WSR will be working with 1,500 women observers who have been deployed in the 30 districts. They have also availed Toll-free lines in each region to enable residents to report any incidents of violence during elections.

In Eastern Uganda, the WSR is working in seven districts of Bugiri, Iganga, Jinja, Katakwi, Mbale, Serere and Soroti.

