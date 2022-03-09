Women in Kasese demand elevation of Kilembe health centre II

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Women in Bulembia division, Kasese district have asked the Ministry of Health to elevate Kilembe health centre II to a health center III.

The demand comes at a time when the facility receives an overwhelming number of patients seeking services. The facility that has only 5 health workers is used by more than 9,000 residents of Bulembia division and surrounding areas after Kilembe mines hospital was destroyed by floods in 2020.

Jessica Nyamukhonzo from Namuhuga ward in Bulembia says that elevating the facility will increase staffing and medical supplies. She adds that the absence of other services such as adolescent corners has exposed young people to risky health behaviors.

Joyce Maloba from road barrier cell says that the overwhelming number of patients seeking services at the health facility has affected service delivery. She adds that pregnant mothers have to trek from as far as Mbuga sub county to Kasese municipality to access maternal services amidst the raising transport fares.

Never Kate Masika, another resident says the influx of patients has exerted pressure on the small facility leading to an acute shortage of drugs. She adds that some mothers had resorted to services of traditional birth attendants- TBAs because they are unable to meet the cost of traveling to health facilities in town.

Agnes Biira from Kyanjuki ward is equally pushing for the upgrade of the facility to fix the health service gaps. Biira also reminds government that the area lacks safe water for domestic consumption.

Jackie Kangunda, a mother of four says that like many other mothers, she has been unable to access reproductive health services in the last two months because they were out of stock.

Rev. Enos Kathembo, the Kilembe Health Center II Management Committee Chairperson, says the health center is also struggling to transfer emergency cases like expectant mothers to deliver to Kasese town due to the absence of transport.

