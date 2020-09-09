Woman jailed for assaulting pastor who cracked her husband’s skull

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Robert Wasswa, a resident of Ngandu ward in Mukono town is now stuck at Mukono general hospital where he was admitted on Monday evening after he was allegedly severely hit on the head by senior Pastor Joseph Kakande of Christ Ambassador’s Church Ngandu.

The Mukono pastor reportedly cracked the skull of his neighbor in order to save his new gate that he was trying to remove.

The gate was erected in an access road to Wasswa’s house but the pastor insists its just meant to act as a checkpoint for covid-19 symptoms where children heading to pastor’s school will be checked when schools re-open.

Now Wasswa lies in hospital in critical condition unattended to because police have arrested his wife Lydia Nakidde and young brother Deogratius Kulumba on charges of assaulting the pastor.

During the scuffle, the pastor also sustained some injuries and both parties opened up cases of assault at Mukono police division.

With the wife and brother in jail, Wasswa has told URN that he is surviving on food given by good samaritans who visit the hospital. He has also learnt that his children are now under the care of his 13-year-old son.

Pastor Kakande insists that Wasswa and his family members trespassed on his land before destroying his properties but in addition also wanted to mobilise mob against him. He says Waaswa’s people inflicted internal injuries and almost caused a fracture on his leg.

“We were trying to set up a school gate where pupils shall pass after thoroughly being examined for Covid-19 under the current arrangements of preventing the spread of the disease. But instead, they attacked me”

Ngandu LCI vice-chairperson Samuel Kyambadde who observed the scuffle from the start notes that the pastor injured himself trying to hit Wasswa using a spade.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says this a case of counter-accusation and they are investigating the conflict which is based on an access road thoroughly.

“We are still investigating allegations in which the pastor alleges that he was assaulted by Wasswa and others and also where Wasswa alleges the pastor also assaulted him. The two are currently undergoing treatment as we process their files to be sent to Resident State Attorney for advice.” Onyango says.

URN