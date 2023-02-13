Woman detained over child torture

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kira Division Police is holding a mother accused of burning her one and half-year-old child citing frustration over her father’s absence and lack of support.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Public Relations Officer identifies the suspect as Nancy Amusolo, a resident of Bulindo Kira in Wakiso District.

According to Owoyesigyire, at 11:34 pm on February 11, 2023, Kiwologoma police station received a complaint from Denis Joshua Imme, a farm manager pinning his wife, Amusolo for allegedly torturing their one-and-a-half-year-old child, Betty Nasike.

He says that according to the report, the suspect burnt the child on February 6, 2023, citing frustration over Imme’s absence and lack of support. He says that police took the suspect into custody at Kira Division Police as investigations are ongoing.

“The couple had separated in December, and Amusolo had been staying with a friend where the incident took place. The victim is currently receiving treatment for the injuries sustained,” Owoyesigyire said.

“The Kampala Metropolitan Police condemns such acts of torture on children and continuously urges the public to report any cases of child abuse or neglect to the authorities for prompt action,” he added.

URN