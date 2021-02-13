Woman commits suicide over failed relationship

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thirty-three-year-old Aidah Naikobe, a resident of Kadiba zone in Buwenge town council, Jinja district is reported to have committed suicide by strangulation after receiving information that her estranged boyfriend had moved on with another woman.

Naikobe who had separated from her boyfriend and sought refuge in her parents home used a rope to strangle herself on Saturday morning.

Florence Nabirye, the deceased’s sister says that Naikobe’s marriage was characterized with violence, prompting her to pull out close to one year ago but she stayed in touch with the boyfriend.

“My sister was in a relationship with a man who is unknown to us in Soroti and she kept on complaining about persistent domestic violence, so we encouraged her to move out but she later reconciled with him,” Florence said. “Our parents wanted him to make a formal visit, a decision he declined to adhere to.”

Nabirye adds that Naikobe’s parents allowed her to return to the marriage but the boyfriend instead informed her that he was already engaged to another lady prompting her to commit suicide.

Moses Lukisi, the deceased’s uncle says that Naikobe spent the whole of Friday locked up in her room.“After receiving the disappointing news, Naikobe spent the whole of Friday crying while locked up in her room and on trying to forcefully open her door, we found her lifeless body hanging by the rope,” he says.

Henry Mugarura, the Kiira North division police commander says that the deceased’s body has been taken to Buwenge health center IV mortuary for postmortem.

