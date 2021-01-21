Woman arrested for stealing baby after strangling mother

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has arrested Anita Harriet who disappeared from her home yesterday after after allegedly murdering her neighbour Carolyn Nakiguli at Wakiso village, Nama sub county, Mukono district and stealing her baby.

According to Herbert Kambugu, the Wakiso LC I chairperson, the deceased had gone to collect fire wood at the farm of Hajat Bagala located about 500 meters from Wakiso-Katogo road with her two kids one aged eight years and another one month old when the assailant attacked her.

Kambugu says that suspect strangled Nakiguli to death and later stole her one-month old baby and disappeared from the scene leaving behind the 8-year-old girl beaten into comma but when she gained consciousness, she left the scene crying out loudly for help.

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire says they have arrested the suspect from Kalangala district and they are yet to transfer her to the district where she committed the crime. He notes that the baby has been recovered in good condition.

Owoyesigire adds that police have discovered that the suspect also tried to strangle the eight-year-old girl but she fortunately survived.

“The body was found dressed in a yellow sleeveless top with a brown sweater, black skirt and black canvass shoes,” Oweyesigire said. “It was lying face down in the bush with head injuries and a rope around the neck. The now orphaned eight-year-old girl was trying to remove that rope from her mother and after failing, she walked from the scene looking for help.”

Agnes Namuddu, another resident at Wakiso reveals that the suspect had once disclosed to her that she deceived her boyfriend who stays abroad that he departed while she was pregnant and that she gave birth to a healthy baby. Namuddu suspects that Harriet needed a baby to present to the boyfriend when they meet again.

******

URN