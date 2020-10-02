Wolves forward Jimenez earns Mexico call-up

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO | XINHUA | Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez was Thursday among 11 Europe-based players named in Mexico’s squad for friendlies against the Netherlands and Algeria.

Others called up by head coach Gerardo Martino included Ajax defender Edson Alvarez, Napoli forward Hirving Lozano and Real Betis midfielders Diego Lainez and Andres Guardado.

The 26-man squad also featured 11 Mexico-based players and three representatives from US Major League Soccer clubs.

Mexico will meet the Netherlands in Amsterdam on October 7 and Algeria in the Hague six days later.

The Tri beat Guatemala 3-0 in a friendly at Azteca stadium on Wednesday – the first outing of the year for both teams.

Following is the Mexico squad:

Goalkeepers: Alfredo Talavera (Pumas), Hugo Gonzalez (Monterrey) and Rodolfo Cota (Leon).

Defenders: Cesar Montes and Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Gilberto Sepulveda (Guadalajara), Hector Moreno (Al-Gharafa), Luis Romo (Cruz Azul), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk), Jesus Gomez (Boavista) , Nestor Araujo (Celta de Vigo), Jorge Sanchez (America), Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Luis Rodriguez (Tigres).

Midfielders: Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez (Real Betis, Spain), Jonathan Dos Santos (Los Angeles Galaxy, USA), Carlos Rodriguez (Monterrey), Hector Herrera (Atletico de Madrid, Spain), Omar Govea (SV Zulte Waregem, Belgium) , Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami, USA).

Forwards: Henry Martin (America), Jesus Corona (Porto), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

