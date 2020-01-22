Withheld PLE results worry Bundibugyo parents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parents of Kisubba primary school in Bundibugyo district are unsure of the next step after Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) withheld the results.

Last week, UNEB announced that the results for 61 pupils from the school were withheld over allegations of exam malpractices. However, UNEB released the results of one student.

Kennedy Saturday, a candidate says that he is uncertain he will join secondary education since his results were withheld.

Bhebihilya Kosiya another parent, whose daughter sat PLE at the school, says that withholding the results has worried him and most parents of the school. Kosiya says that that he had hoped to get a sponsorship for his daughter for O-level.

Topista Kwegheliya, another parent says that if the results are not released, it will be a huge blow to her efforts to educate her child after paying alot of school fees.

John Kibomwe, the headteacher says the administration will seek an explanation from UNEB why the results were withheld. He asked the parents to remain calm.

Justus Bithaghalire, the Bundibugyo district education officer says they are ready follow up the matter and ensure the results are released.

In 2018, UNEB also withheld results of 187 candidates in Bundibugyo out of the 4,334 candidates who sat for PLE.

URN