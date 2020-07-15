Winnie Kiiza bows out of elective politics

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Leader of Opposition and Kasese Woman of Parliament, Winfred Kiiza has announced plans to quit elective politics when her current term of office expires.

She announced the decision on Tuesday afternoon ending weeks of speculation by her voters.

Kiiza has served in parliament for three consecutive five year terms.

According to Kiiza, she has served to her expectations and will back another young woman to come in and also serve.

However, the MP said she will continue spearheading the campaign against dictatorship and champion women empowerment.

The Kasese District FDC party chairperson, Saulo Maate, says it is Kiiza’s choice to bow out, adding that as a party they can’t stop their members from leaving politics.

He revealed that the Kasese Municipality Member of parliament, Robert Centenary hadn’t return the party nomination forms by Tuesday afternoon.

Gorrette Biira, one of the voters in Kasese welcomed Kiiza’s decision to quit, saying its presents an opportunity to get a new person with new ideas.

URN