Willy Mayambala pledges to increase value of Uganda’s currency

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As some presidential candidates in the January 14th elections race promise to increase salaries for the armed forces and particularly the police, Willy Mayambala says that this will not work in his government once he emerges successful.

While addressing the people of Butambala district at Kabasanda and Gombe trading centers, Mayambala said that he would instead increase the value of money to enable everyone complaining of little pay to happily utilize what he or she is currently earning.

When tasked by the people of Kibibi town to join NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssetamu to defeat President Yoweri Museveni, Mayambala said that he would create an entertainment ministry in his government and appoint the singer as the minister.

He however added that he would like Kyagulanyi to consider him for a job in his government in case he becomes victorious.

But Mayambala clarified that he is not contesting against any other candidate in the race other than Gen. Yoweri Museveni for he is the one currently holding the key to state house.

In addition to adding value to agricultural products, Mayambala’s government will also construct silos countrywide where cereals would be stored for longer period to ensure food security.

URN