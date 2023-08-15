William Sekabembe retires from dfcu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | dfcu’s executive director William Sekabembe will leave the Bank at the end of August after serving in different capacities for 11 years.

The Board of dfcu hereby announces the early retirement from the Bank of its executive director,” the notice signed by Angellina Namakula Ofwono, the company secretary reads in part. Executives said, Sekabembe who has 24 years of banking experience had been instrumental in the success and transformation of dfcu bank.

Sekabembe has served the Bank at the top position in times when the position was vacant. We will find out his next move.