Why Tayebwa withdrew from Deputy Speakership race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ruhinda County North MP Thomas Tayebwa has withdrawn from the race of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Tayebwa who lost during the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s caucus elections to Anita Among yesterday announced that he would be contesting as an independent candidate.

Among garnered 168 votes against her closest rival Tayebwa who got 149 of the total votes cast. Robinah Rwakoojo the Gomba West MP got 10 votes.

However ahead of the elections this morning at the first Parliament seating at Kololo Independent grounds, Tayebwa announced that he has withdrawn from the race. He says he was not satisfied with the process, but the party is bigger than him, although all odds were against him.

He says when a man was declared in the position of the Speaker, it meant he couldn’t go on as a man to contest for Deputy Speaker.

This now leaves Anita Among as the only MP from the NRM contesting for the Deputy Speaker position. Among will compete with independent candidates Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko, Yusuf Nsibambi, the Mawokota South MP, and Okin PP Ojara, the Chua West MP.

*****

URN