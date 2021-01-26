Why Mao won’t resign over DP’s failure to raise 15 MPs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party – DP has said that their President General, Norbert Mao won’t resign from his position despite failure to raise 15 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the recently concluded elections as he had promised.

In an address last year while commenting on the considerable defection of party members to the National Unity Platform (NUP), Mao noted that the party still had strong and able members who would favourably compete in the general election. He added that he would resign in case the party under his leadership failed to raise more than 15 MPs to the 11th Parliament.

He has since been put to account by the general public to honor his word and resign after the party raised only nine Members of Parliament. But the party spokesperson, Enock Opio Okoler told the media at the party headquarters in Kampala today that Mao cannot resign on the basis of an electoral process that was marred with a lot of irregularities and was never free and fair as he had envisaged.

Okoler adds that basing on the number of irregularities in the electoral process, the party rejects the election results and insists that there is need for the public to redeem its victory.

Okoler noted that it would not be proper for Mao to resign given the tremendous achievements that the party has secured under his leadership that has so far lasted for more than two terms.

*****

URN