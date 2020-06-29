WHO says global COVID-19 cases surpass 10 million

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday that global COVID-19 cases had reached 10,004,707, after the records of daily new cases had been refreshed repeatedly for the past few days.

The latest WHO numbers show that as for 10:43 a.m. CEST (0843 GMT), the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases reported to the WHO worldwide had amounted to 10,004,707, including 499,619 deaths.

The United States topped the lists of both confirmed cases and deaths with 2,496,628 cases and 125,318 deaths, which was followed by Brazil with 1,313,667 cases and 57,070 deaths.

They were followed on the list of confirmed cases by Russia with 634,437 cases, India with 548,318 cases, the UK with 310,254 cases, Peru with 275,989 cases, Chile with 271,982 cases, Spain with 248,469 cases, Italy with 240,136 cases, and Iran with 222,669 cases.

The death toll also includes 43,514 victims from the UK, 34,716 from Italy, 29,700 from France, 28,341 from Spain, 26,381 from Mexico, 16,475 from India, 10,508 from Iran, and 9,732 from Belgium.

Earlier on Sunday, WHO’s daily COVID-19 report recorded yet another peak of daily new cases as several countries reported their highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in his recent remarks, has been urging countries to “do everything we can with the tools we have now to suppress transmission and save lives,” while continuing research into vaccines and therapeutics.

On Friday, the WHO-led global response to COVID-19 announced its plan to raise 31.3 billion U.S. dollars on therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics over the next 12 months, including purchase of 2 billion doses of vaccines.

******

XINHUA