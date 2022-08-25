WHO, G20 members warn of potential “silent pandemic” from antimicrobial resistance

Bali, Indonesia | Xinhua | The World Health Organization and the Group of 20 members warned on Wednesday at a meeting in Indonesia’s Bali of a potential “silent pandemic” of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) triggered by overdosage of drugs and antibiotics.

This meeting is a side event of the 3rd G20 Health Working Group, which was held from Monday to Tuesday.

Indonesian Vice Health Minister Dante Harbuwono said since the invention of antimicrobials to treat or prevent disease, millions of people have avoided illness. However, it is now often obtained without a doctor’s prescription or misused across humans, animals, plants, and environments.

The Lancet journal published in January said that drug-resistant infections killed 1.27 million people in 2019, more than HIV/AIDS (864,000 deaths) or malaria (643,000 deaths).

“The negative impact of the AMR extends beyond health with severe negative implications for poverty and inequality, animal welfare, the environment, and food security,” said Harbuwono.

Assistant Director-General for the AMR Division at the WHO Hanan Balkhy said at the meeting that 148 countries have developed their national AMR action plans, but only 20 percent are costed or budgeted. As a result, the response at the country level is fragmented without rational prioritization.

Each country has different capacities in terms of economy, knowledge, diagnostics, and investment in facing this challenge, he said.

“We are all responsible for this AMR challenge, all countries, all sectors, and it can only be solved by moving forward together and faster,” he said.

A stronger health system is important to address the AMR and ensure that antimicrobials remain effective for generations to come, Balkhy added.