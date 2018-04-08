Who can stop Uganda’s Cheptegei?

5th in heat 1 – Pius Adome 10.70
Gold Coast, Australia | THE INDEPENDENT & AFP | Uganda’s long distance ace Joshua Cheptegei will find himself in an unfamiliar position as he goes for gold on day one of track and field at the Commonwealth Games.
Cheptegei has been the dark horse in the major events he has competed in since last year but now finds himself as the man to beat when the 5000m final starts at 9.40am Sunday. That has been the position Mo Farah has been in for the past five years.
The pressure to succeed ended in disaster at the World cross country championships in Kampala early last year, but that was followed by a stunning silver behind Mo Farah in the World Championships later, which indicated Cheptegei is getting wiser with each race.
Cheptegei has been formidable since, running the world’s second fastest 15k race ever at the Seven Hills Race Zevenheuvelenloop in Nijmegen, The Netherlands in November before dominating all the cross-country races he participated in this year.
He will be backed by Thomas Ayeko and Phillip Kipyeko who will stake their own claim to medals in Sunday’s race.
The 5km – 12.5 laps – race suits Cheptegei’s flat out style and bar a surprise, should provide Uganda’s first medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Mo Farah is absent but out to stop Cheptegei will be the Kenyans, who are the best bet to challenge the Ugandan despite sending a new-look side after many of their top performers opted out.
The Kenyans, also recovering from a major doping scandal which prompted wide-ranging reforms, have sent a new crop of runners to Australia’s Gold Coast.
Only three of Kenya’s gold medallists survive from 2014, when they topped the athletics medals table, with David Rudisha, Asbel Kiprop and Ezekiel Kemboi among those missing.
“This is an entire young team who are hungry to chart their own destiny,” head coach Japheth Kemei told AFP in Nairobi ahead of the competition, which gets underway on Sunday.
“Kenyan athletics is now in a period of transition, but we are happy that there will be a continued athletics success as we plan for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in two years time.”
“The spirit is very high in the team,” coach Julius Kirwa said.
“I am very happy with the youngsters, and even though most of them have little or no experience at the top level, we should be able to fine-tune them physically and physiologically to be ready for the show.
“I believe we will do better than we did in Glasgow,” said Kirwa, who coached Kenya to the top of the table at the 2015 world athletics championships in Beijing.
Kenya was placed on the IAAF doping watchlist in 2016 after being ruled non-compliant by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) following a string of drug scandals.
Since January, elite athletes have been under the watch of a select team of doctors appointed by the International Association of Athletics Federations and Athletics Kenya.
Uganda’s history at Commonwealth games
|Medal
|Name
|Games
|Sport
|Event
|Gold
|George Oywello
|1962 Perth
|Boxing
|Heavyweight
|Gold
|James Odwori
|1970 Edinburgh
|Boxing
|Light Flyweight
|Gold
|Mohamed Muruli
|1970 Edinburgh
|Boxing
|Light Welterweight
|Gold
|Benson Masanda
|1970 Edinburgh
|Boxing
|Heavyweight
|Gold
|Mohamed Muruli
|1974 Christchurch
|Boxing
|Welterweight
|Gold
|Ayub Kalule
|1974 Christchurch
|Boxing
|Lightweight
|Gold
|Justin Juuko
|1990 Auckland
|Boxing
|Light Flyweight (– 48 kg)
|Gold
|Godfrey Nyakana
|1990 Auckland
|Boxing
|Lightweight (– 60 kg)
|Gold
|Dorcus Inzikuru
|2006 Melbourne
|Athletics
|3000m Steeplechase
|Gold
|Boniface Kiprop
|2006 Melbourne
|Athletics
|10,000 metres
|Gold
|Moses Ndiema Kipsiro
|2010 Delhi
|Athletics
|5,000 metres
|Gold
|Moses Ndiema Kipsiro
|2010 Delhi
|Athletics
|10,000 metres
|Gold
|Moses Ndiema Kipsiro
|2014 Glasgow
|Athletics
|10,000 metres
|Silver
|Patrick Etolu
|1954 Vancouver
|Athletics
|High Jump
|Silver
|Thomas Kawere
|1958 Cardiff
|Boxing
|Welterweight
|Silver
|Kesi Odongo
|1962 Perth
|Boxing
|Lightweight
|Silver
|Leo Rwabwogo
|1970 Edinburgh
|Boxing
|Flyweight
|Silver
|Deogratias Musoke
|1970 Edinburgh
|Boxing
|Featherweight
|Silver
|William Koskei
|1970 Edinburgh
|Athletics
|400 metres hurdles
|Silver
|Silver Ayoo
|1974 Christchurch
|Athletics
|400 metres
|Silver
|James Odwori
|1974 Christchurch
|Boxing
|Light Flyweight
|Silver
|Ali Rojo
|1974 Christchurch
|Boxing
|Bantamweight
|Silver
|Shadrack Odhiambo
|1974 Christchurch
|Boxing
|Featherweight
|Silver
|Ruth Kyalisima
|1982 Brisbane
|Athletics
|400m Hurdles
|Silver
|Peter Rwamuhanda
|1982 Brisbane
|Athletics
|400m Hurdles
|Silver
|Victor Byarugaba
|1982 Brisbane
|Boxing
|Light Middleweight
|Silver
|Joseph Lubega
|2002 Manchester
|Boxing
|Light Heavyweight
|Silver
|Mohamed Kayongo
|2002 Manchester
|Boxing
|Light Welterweight
Uganda medals Commonwealth games
|Games
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Rank
|1954 Vancouver
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|1958 Cardiff
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|1962 Perth
|1
|1
|4
|6
|11
|1966 Kingston
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1970 Edinburgh
|3
|3
|1
|7
|9
|1974 Christchurch
|2
|4
|3
|9
|10
|1982 Brisbane
|0
|3
|0
|3
|18
|1990 Auckland
|2
|0
|2
|4
|11
|1994 Victoria
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|1998 Kuala Lumpur
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|2002 Manchester
|0
|2
|0
|2
|30
|2006 Melbourne
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|2010 Delhi
|2
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2014 Glasgow
|1
|0
|4
|5
|18
|Total
|13
|15
|21
|49
|18
Team Uganda
Athletics: Ayikoru Scovia, Leni Shida, Nanziri Emily, Nakaayi Halima, Nannyondo Winnie, Ajok Dorcus, Juliet Chekwel, Chelangat Mercyline, Chesang Stella, Lalam Josephine, Adome Pius, Alli Ngaimoko, Opiny Leonard, Musagala Ronald, Chemutai Albert, Kipyeko Phillip, Cheptegei Joshua, Thomas Ayeko, Toroitich Timothy, Kiplimo Jacob, Chesakit Alex, Chemonges Robert, Mutai Munyo Solomon.
Badminton: Bangi Shamim Bridget, Nakiyemba Aisha, Kasirye Brian, Ekiring Edwin
Boxing: Bwogi Musa, Kiiza Joshua, Muwonge Latibu, Nasir Bashir, Simbwa Regarn
Cycling: Kagimu Charles, Sekanga Vienna
Netball team: Lilian Ajio, Irene Akello, Kizza Betty, Birungi Conchepta, Nanyonga Florence, Nakabuye Hadijah, Nakacwa Halima, Achan Jesca, Nampungu Joan, Procovia Peace, Nanyonga Racheal, Meme Ruth, Nanfuka Stella, Oyella Stella, Namuwaya Muhayimina
Rugby team: Ijongat James, Kasiita Eric, Kasito Adrian, Kermundu Kevin, Kisiga Timonty, Manano Achaji, Odongo Marvin, Ogena Pius, Oketayot Byron, Okia Solomon, Okorach Michael, Wokorach Phillip, Sebuliba Kayiwa, Ruhweza-Ayera Desire, Magowu Ivan, Muwumba Timothy Mudoola, Jadwong Joseph, Ofoyrwoth Aaron
Squash: Rukunya Ivan, Kawooya Michael
Swimming: Meya Avice (women) and Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza Elisha (men)
Weightlifting: Irene Kasubo, Kalidi Batuusa, Julius Ssekitoleko, Ssempereza Hakim
Table Tennis: Nyaika Ronald (men), Nambozo Halima (women)
Shooting: Mungoma Cleopatra
