WHO: 9 women are diagonized with cervical cancer every day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nine women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every day according to the World Health Organization, with two human papillomavirus (HPV) types (16 and 18) being responsible for nearly 50% of the high-grade cervical pre-cancers.

Speaking at a medical wellness camp organized last week by Uganda Baati Limited, George Arodi, the CEO, emphasized the importance of regular wellness check-ups saying that, “As an organization, we are actively implementing policies and programs that promote a healthy work-life balance, offering wellness resources, and supporting initiatives that will improve the health of our staff and the communities that we serve.”

“During this Health and Wellness Week, we have partnered with different medical service providers including IDI, Ruby Hospital, Lapaire, Lancet Laboratories, Minet, Malaria Free Uganda, KCCA, C-Care, Uganda Blood Transfusion, and Bhandari dental care to offer free medical services to the communities catering to the different health needs of the people,” Arodi remarked.

Dr. David Kawalya of Lancet Laboratories highlighted that women living with HIV are 6 times more likely to develop cervical cancer compared to women without HIV. “It is important for all young women to get checked early to curb any early signs of cervical cancer before it’s late. The World Health Organization report indicates that cervical cancer can be comprehensively controlled through primary vaccination against HPV, screening and treatment of pre-cancerous lesions, and if diagnosed, palliative care is advised.”

Dr. Alan Shonubi, the Uganda Baati Board Chairperson noted “In the fast-paced world of business, health is a precious asset that is usually taken for granted. Employees are consumed by deadlines, targets, and their daily lives programs forgetting to prioritize their health. Additionally, most of our communities are vulnerable and cannot afford decent health services. As Uganda Baati, we are pleased to recognize the importance of investing in health to improve the overall quality of life.”

According to the Annual health sector performance report 2021/22 by the Ministry of Health, there was an indication to create emergency finance systems for health centers, increase awareness and sensitization about COVID-19, encourage and educate communities about family planning, increase testing for Hepatitis B and vaccination programs, all while ensuring availability and access to the medical services and supplies.

Arodi further noted that there is still a need to improve the state of the health sector in our country, and Uganda Baati is pleased to foster the change by providing free health services to the communities at the Kampala and Tororo clinics. The company conducts weekly community outreaches to extend healthcare services to vulnerable communities. At the clinics, free immunization, Hepatitis B vaccinations, malaria testing, and general consultations with the masses are conducted.

The CEO of Uganda Baati commended the different medical partners (IDI, Ruby Hospital, Lapaire, Lancet Laboratories, Minet, Malaria Free Uganda, KCCA, C-Care, Uganda Blood Transfusion) for the support and commitment to making the Health and Wellness Week a success. He encouraged everyone to embrace this initiative as an opportunity for growth, self-reflection, and positive change.