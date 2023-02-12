What to look out for in Sunday’s matches

As Leeds and Man Utd meet for second time this week, can Unai Emery maintain his perfect away run at Man City?

London, UK | PREMIER LEAGUE | Rather than the “new-manager bounce”, Leeds United seemed to enjoy a “no-manager bounce” when they went 2-0 up at Manchester United on Wednesday before hanging on for a 2-2 draw.

Interim boss Michael Skubala, a former PE teacher, knows Man Utd are unlikely to be as poor as they were in the first half at Old Trafford five days earlier.

Erik ten Hag called his players’ attitude “unacceptable” so they should be fired up from the start.

Ten Hag has not ruled out the possibility of Marcus Rashford starting on the right flank again, even though the forward got his goal in midweek through the middle.

“You see his stats, he’s scoring from the left, right, middle,” the manager said. “It doesn’t matter. He’s always a good option to play on the right. We can move him around and give a different dynamic in a game.”

Fans should check Rashford’s positioning from the kick-off as this is where the match could be decided.

Villa to enjoy more away success?

Aston Villa have been on an upward trajectory since Unai Emery’s appointment, enjoying tremendous success on the road.

His Villa side have a perfect away record since he took charge in October, with three wins in three, including at Tottenham Hotspur, where Manchester City lost 1-0 last time out.

“It’s very strange because at the beginning it was more difficult to play away and the challenge was to play away,” Emery said. “Now, we are taking points away [from home] and we are being very, very competitive away.”

The Spaniard’s counter-attacking style might seem suitable for a trip to the Etihad Stadium.

But Emery has not had much joy against Man City, losing all four matches when in charge of Arsenal and Sevilla.

Nor has he enjoyed facing Pep Guardiola, drawing four and losing eight of their 12 meetings.

Clear your Sunday plans ⚽ pic.twitter.com/CjT2U4uZFr — Premier League (@premierleague) February 12, 2023



*****

SOURCE: Premierleague.com