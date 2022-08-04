Western Uganda youth advised on running profitable enterprises

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Timothy Musasizi Kalubanga, an entrepreneur and Chief Executive of Tim Tech Consults has called on the youths in Greater Bushenyi district to embrace community service as a humble beginning to attaining success in business.

Popularly known as MK Timothy, he was meeting a group of slightly over 5000 youths in Bushenyi District, Western Uganda who had gathered to share ideas in the annual Bushenyi Business forum, in which successful individuals and those influential power centres in the region take on the responsibility to mentor and guide upcoming businessmen.

Musasizi, an angel investor fellow also offered to finance at least five business ventures, focusing on agribusiness in the region, with capacity to employ at least 12 people.

He says the youth should accept to be buried into work in their live time to realize successful lives.

“Why do you have to waste your time resting when you haven’t reached your destination? I do not believe in resting mid-way the journey,” he said.

Musasizi challenged the group to front to him four business ideas for instant funding with an affordable seed capital, to which at least 12 participants reacted instantly.

Musasizi says the young people need to start their business careers with attention given to community service, without necessarily aiming at profits.

He says communities would appreciate them more if they chose to provide a service that is non-existent within the locality, of which they are able to build a brand and a name.

He said, “Learn to provide services to the community. Free services are what makes the people around you proud and appreciate you. The day you come to them to spend on you, they would be supportive.”

Musasizi, a soft-spoken 32-year-old tech investor with a knack for identifying hot technology and business trends will be expected to invest his own money in at least 10 startups in Bushenyi, especially those that provide local solutions to local community challenges.

Since 2018, Musasizi has focused on investing his own money and time in mentoring youth, and has variously backed about 132 startups.

“I don’t have much time and resources to do this. I do this because it’s a community call of sanity and it’s fascinating to talk to young ambitious entrepreneurs like these ones,” he said.

Among the key business ideas that were chosen to benefit in terms of seed capital was a juice making plant from bananas, fresh vegetable farming venture manned by three female youths, waste management plant, that uses plastic bottles to make different items like decorations and others, a small holder farm for organic food production among others.

The ventures would be awarded with at least Ug Shs 15,000,000 each as start-up capital upon completion of basic key requirements including legalities, tax registration and key employment basics.

Bushenyi District is one of the leading producers of Bananas, a widely consumed plantain as staple and cash crop. Innovations like juice making and flour from the same are worthwhile ventures to invest in, given the ready market.