MOSCOW, Russia | TASS | The countries of the collective West should “be afraid and tremble” in connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement on the country’s use of new missiles, Andrey Kartapolov, head of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on Defense, told TASS.

“Let them be afraid and tremble. Our cause is right, the victory will be ours,” Kartapolov emphasized. He added that the special military operation in Ukraine “will continue its course until all tasks are completed.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 21 that the United States and its NATO allies had earlier announced that they would authorize the use of long-range weapons, after which American and British missiles struck Russian military facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk Regions. He said that Russia responded to those attacks by first using Russia’s newest Oreshnik hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile with a non-nuclear warhead on a Ukrainian defense industry facility, the Yuzhmash plant in Dnepropetrovsk. The Russian leader emphasized that the West’s provocative policies could have dire consequences for Russia in the event of a further escalation of the conflict.

*****

SOURCE: TASS