West Nile province lift FUFA Drum 2022 title

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The West Nile Province team have been crowned winners of the 3rd Edition of the FUFA Drum tournament 2022.

They edged Lango Province 3-1 on aggregate in the two legged final. The West Nile Province team won the first leg 2-0, and fell 2-1 in the return leg played on Sunday at the Akii-Bua Memorial Stadium in Lira City.

Dickens Okwir gave the home side Lango Province the lead in the 11th minute, and Joachim Ojera made it 2-0 after 37 minutes.

After recess Rashid Toha pulled a goal back for the White Rhinos in the later momets of the second half to ensure they lifted the title.

The West Nile Province walked away with a UGshs32million cash prize on top of the trophy.

Speaking shortly after the final, the Government Chief Whip Hon. Denis Hamson Obua who was the chief guest congratulated the West Nile Province team and challenged the FUFA team to shift their focus and tap more talent from Northern Uganda.

On the other hand, Justus Mugisha, the FUFA First Vice President said the FUFA Drum is one of the best innovations of FUFA which has also exposed the football infrastructural challenges which has to be addressed by FUFA and government.

Meanwhile, Rogers Byamukhama, the chairperson of the FUFA Drum called upon the leaders of the different provinces to support their teams as they prepare for the next edition.

“This tournament has been very exciting and I would like to thank the team leaders and other government officials for supporting the tournament. So we call upon many sponsors too come on board but also the leaders in their respective provinces to support their teams.”

In January 2018, FUFA officially introduced a new Football tournament aimed at taking the beautiful game to the masses in Uganda and the first edition was won by Buganda province.

Acholi Province emerged winners of the second edition in 2019 after defeating Bukedi 5-3 on penalties to become the first team in Northern Uganda to be crowned winners.

URN